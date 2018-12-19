Oliver Spalding

Send feedback to Oliver Spalding.
The rise of creative consultancies (and how agencies can also be heroes)
Advertising
Dec 19, 2018
Oliver Spalding

The rise of creative consultancies (and how ...

Oliver Spalding at Digitas argues why agencies need to think bigger, lest they become a legacy system that needs removing.

Are we representing the voice of the customer, or just stalking them?
Digital
Jan 15, 2018
Oliver Spalding

Are we representing the voice of the customer, or ...

A little less time with the data and a little more with the digital consumer goes a long way in building trust.

Complexity is our shared problem
Analysis
Apr 6, 2017
Oliver Spalding

Complexity is our shared problem

While brands often put the emphasis on agencies to transform, it’s a burden both parties should bear if true success is the aim, writes Oliver Spalding at DigitasLBi.

What's next for Asia’s quiet healthcare revolution?
Marketing
Jun 9, 2014
Oliver Spalding

What's next for Asia’s quiet healthcare revolution?

The three key factors driving a revolution in the way healthcare is delivered and perceived—and what it all means for marketers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia