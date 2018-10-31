Michael Norris

How we misread 'new retail'
Marketing
Oct 31, 2018
How we misread 'new retail'

'New retail' in China has thus far been less about consumers and radical technology innovation, and more about the bottom line. However, the revolution is just getting started.

Chances are, your brand isn’t ready for WeChat 4.0
Digital
Jun 25, 2018
Chances are, your brand isn't ready for WeChat 4.0

Brands and their agency counterparts need to keep pace with WeChat’s evolving digital ecosystem. Here's what the latest changes mean and how to make the most of them.

How to leverage WeChat Mini-Programs
Digital
Mar 2, 2018
How to leverage WeChat Mini-Programs

How brands can best leverage WeChat’s mini-apps, an increasingly important part of China’s digital ecosystem.

A ladder or an escape route, what's your brand offering?
Analysis
Dec 20, 2017
Jerry Clode

A ladder or an escape route, what's your brand offering?

In China, brands need to be either a source of escape or inspiration in consumers’ lives to stand a chance of a successful 2018, warn Resonance’s Jerry Clode and Michael Norris.

