GLOBAL - Philips, the electronics giant, has appointed Ogilvy & Mather as the lead creative agency on its US$465 million global advertising account.
GLOBAL - Sony Computer Entertainment is conducting a review of its digital advertising business.
GLOBAL - Cosmetics company Revlon is set to hand WPP's Young & Rubicam and Taxi global creative duties on a large slice of its business.
GLOBAL - Tourism Ireland has appointed Publicis UK to handle its US$80 million global advertising account.
GLOBAL - Dulux has parted company with its ad agency Euro RSCG London as it considers ditching its global strategy in favour of a local market-by-market approach.
GLOBAL - Y&R Advertising has appointed David Sable, the vice chairman and chief operating officer of Wunderman, as its global chief executive.
