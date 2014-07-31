Kim Walker

Five ways to really piss-off older people with bad advertising
Advertising
Jul 31, 2014
Kim Walker

Five ways to really piss-off older people with bad ...

Two-thirds of consumers above the age of 45 believe advertising is neither attuned to their needs nor entertaining. Brands and agencies can start to fix that by not making the following mistakes.

Advertising to older consumers: 7 strategies that work
Marketing
May 30, 2014
Kim Walker

Advertising to older consumers: 7 strategies that work

Examples of tried-and-true techniques for speaking to older consumers.

Will Heineken reach drinkers that other beers can’t reach?
Marketing
Oct 7, 2013
Kim Walker

Will Heineken reach drinkers that other beers can’t ...

Marketing to older consumers does not mean concocting products specifically for the ageing demographic.

Five universal truths that shape the ageing consumer
Marketing
Aug 29, 2013
Kim Walker

Five universal truths that shape the ageing consumer

The dramatic and unprecedented ageing of populations demands a better business response. Here are five key considerations.

Six silly excuses for not marketing to ageing consumers
Marketing
Jul 24, 2013
Kim Walker

Six silly excuses for not marketing to ageing ...

Many marketers remain fixated on youthful consumers, basing their reluctance to reach out to older citizens on outdated reasons or stereotypes.

Develop age-friendly experiences for consumers over 50
Marketing
May 16, 2013
Kim Walker

Develop age-friendly experiences for consumers over 50

With the increasing ageing population, companies should pay attention to how products and services can adapt to the changing needs of older customers to maintain their loyalty.

