Two-thirds of consumers above the age of 45 believe advertising is neither attuned to their needs nor entertaining. Brands and agencies can start to fix that by not making the following mistakes.
Examples of tried-and-true techniques for speaking to older consumers.
Marketing to older consumers does not mean concocting products specifically for the ageing demographic.
The dramatic and unprecedented ageing of populations demands a better business response. Here are five key considerations.
Many marketers remain fixated on youthful consumers, basing their reluctance to reach out to older citizens on outdated reasons or stereotypes.
With the increasing ageing population, companies should pay attention to how products and services can adapt to the changing needs of older customers to maintain their loyalty.
