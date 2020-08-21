Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.
Criticism of Apple's 'monopolistic' practices—in particular its app store fees—is mounting, with the media industry now joining the fray.
Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.
