TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
Digital
14 hours ago
Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
Advertising
15 hours ago
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
Advertising
2 days ago
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?

TikTok to sue US government: What do social-media users think?
Digital
3 days ago
Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.

Major news publishers join fight against Apple's App Store fees
Digital
Aug 21, 2020
Criticism of Apple's 'monopolistic' practices—in particular its app store fees—is mounting, with the media industry now joining the fray.

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.

