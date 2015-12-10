Whatever comes out of this week's Paris climate conference, businesses are playing an increasingly important leadership role in promoting sustainable consumption.
The UN's development goals for the next 15 years provide a prime opportunity for brands looking to harness their ambitions to a higher purpose.
Caring about the world's pressing problems? That's not just a western thing.
We are seeing a new wave of culturally resonant brands that have a true impact on society while also being commercially beneficial.
