Clement Teo

Facebook Messenger bots: What they mean for marketers In Asia Pacific
Digital
May 5, 2016
Facebook Messenger bots: What they mean for ...

Although it is playing catchup to WeChat, Facebook's introduction of bots on its Messenger app is significant for brands operating in mobile-first APAC markets. Forrester provides some recommendations.

2016: Smarter tech, not more tech
Analysis
Dec 23, 2015
2016: Smarter tech, not more tech

Instead of chasing after new technology, CMOs need to be better at using it, writes Forrester's Clement Teo.

The digital command center comes of age
Digital
Nov 2, 2015
The digital command center comes of age

What exactly is a digital command centre? Do you need one, and if so, how should you go about building it? Clement Teo of Forrester Research provides some guidance.

