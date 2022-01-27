Advertising News
Staff Reporters
Jan 27, 2022

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Mandy Hou, MediaCom

Bringing her entrepreneurial spirit to MediaCom China, Hou has been at the forefront of developing new solutions and initiatives for clients, as well as product and new business development—resulting in major new business wins.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Mandy Hou, MediaCom
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

Mandy Hou

Chief digital officer
MediaCom China
Shanghai

After earning her MBA in marketing, Mandy Hou began her career working for a China ecommerce startup. However, when the opportunity knocked, Hou moved to a media agency and put the entrepreneurial spirit she learnt to good use. She hasn't looked back since. Recognised for her drive to push innovative solutions for her clients, at the age of 28, Hou was tasked to lead the company’s national performance practice including search, programmatic, and ecommerce.

Today, Hou is chief digital officer at MediaCom China and has been in that role for one year – a year in which she has driven a profound transformation, with a combination of data, commerce, social and content. With a keen appetite for new business, Hou continues to play a key leadership role in media pitches. She was instrumental in securing blue-chip clients such as Danone, Huawei, GSK, L'Oreal Paris and most recently the unprecedented WPP Coca Cola win.

At the beginning of 2021, many Chinese advertisers made owned sales channel development a key priority. Under Hou's leadership and with an intentional plan, MediaCom helped multiple clients significantly increase their sales share from owned channels, sometimes from scratch.

For a leading luxury client, her MediaCom team delivered doubled sales through a WeChat mini-program, accumulating more than 100 million high value first-party data points for the client, tested hundreds of tags and identified new business opportunities. Furthermore, Hou and her team delivered close to a 30% ROI increase for a major sports brand during this year’s highly-competitive 11.11 sales festival, using dynamic creative against key segments helped by live data seeding on Tencent.

Hou also has that rare quality of being able to understand the complexity of cutting-edge new technology and distilling it into a solution for her clients’ business challenges. At MediaCom, she leads the charge in building best data usage practices with growing platforms like Douyin. Hou is also extremely passionate about new data solutions and has presented at many industry workshops and conferences.

Leading a team of almost 100 team members, Hou encourages them to think out of the box and organises monthly internal workshops to mentor and foster creativity in her team. She actively builds and maintains relationships with industry experts to expose her team to best practices.

In the 12 short months since joining MediaCom China, Hou has been at the forefront of developing new solutions and initiatives for clients, as well as product and new business development, resulting in major new business wins. This is testament to her unique ability to bring her entrepreneurial spirit into larger corporations, continuing to innovate at high speed and helping her team achieve extraordinary results.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

2 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

3 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

5 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

6 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

7 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

8 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

9 Presenting the 2022 Women to Watch Greater China

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

10 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Nicky Huang, MediaCom
Advertising
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Nicky Huang, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022
Analysis
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amie Wang, WE Red Bridge
PR
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amie Wang, WE ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Leya Teo, Edelman
PR
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Leya Teo, Edelman

Just Published

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold on Mars global media
Media
9 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold ...

Appointment extends Mars' WPP relationship to include Essence.

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad
Advertising
9 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad

The spot imagines the open web’s future with utopian—and dystopian—possibilities.

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)
Analysis
10 hours ago
Kevin Chesters

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)

Planners need to treat everything in life with the same rigour they would approach a brief.

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 billion mark
PR
10 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 ...

Revenue was up 15.5% in the U.S., 17.1% in EMEA and 7.4% in APAC.