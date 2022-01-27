Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cindy Wang, Zenith

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in

marketing and communications across Greater China.

Cindy Wang

Deputy managing director

Zenith

Beijing

Cindy Wang leads the omnichannel media strategy team for Huawei’s consumer business, which under her stewardship was crowned a "Global Gold Supplier" of the electronics manufacturer in 2020. In this role, Wang is responsible for conducting in-depth research on different product categories to develop effective strategies and data-driven media solutions. Her team is credited with growing consumer awareness of Huawei’s smart screens, watches, PCs and tablets.

Wang was nominated for ROI Awards for the ‘City Radar for Huawei’ experience stores project she oversaw. Facing a decline in footfall in brick-and-mortar stores due to the pandemic, she set up a precise targeting solution to increase store visits, product interest and sales in 16 stores, utilising Publicis Groupe’s City Radar tool.

Huawei is not the only major brand in China that Wang has worked with. Over the years, she has won new business from Didi, Mengniu, Tencent and JD. In 2021, her team also won the BAIC Group Arcfox media strategy business, increasing Zenith’s new business income and expanding into the alternative fuel vehicle industry.

Wang is said to have sharp decision-making abilities. When an urgent request from a client for a media plan came in as the team were looking forward to a weekend resort trip, she pulled together a team of 20 to complete the three-day task in 8 hours, allowing everyone to arrive at the resort before dinner. To build a team trusted by customers and keep the team stable, she works with team members to plan their career development goals and achieve work-life balance.

Wang also works closely with other teams—such as media buying, content marketing, and data technology—to gain mutual trust and support. She understands the details of technical tools and the standards of data experts. Her cross-screen delivery and optimisation model for Mengniu won the Media 360 Gold Award.

Wang is a long-time executive of Zenith, joining Optimedia (relaunched as part of the new Zenith in 2016) as a planning executive in 2003. She was promoted to deputy managing director of Zenith China in 2020.