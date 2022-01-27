Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cindy Wang, Zenith

A long-time Zenith executive, Wang has picked up awards for the cross-screen planning systems and targeting solutions she has built for clients, and is noted for her decisive and effective leadership

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cindy Wang, Zenith
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

Cindy Wang

Deputy managing director 
Zenith 
Beijing 

Cindy Wang leads the omnichannel media strategy team for Huawei’s consumer business, which under her stewardship was crowned a "Global Gold Supplier" of the electronics manufacturer in 2020. In this role, Wang is responsible for conducting in-depth research on different product categories to develop effective strategies and data-driven media solutions. Her team is credited with growing consumer awareness of Huawei’s smart screens, watches, PCs and tablets.

Wang was nominated for ROI Awards for the ‘City Radar for Huawei’ experience stores project she oversaw. Facing a decline in footfall in brick-and-mortar stores due to the pandemic, she set up a precise targeting solution to increase store visits, product interest and sales in 16 stores, utilising Publicis Groupe’s City Radar tool.

Huawei is not the only major brand in China that Wang has worked with. Over the years, she has won new business from Didi, Mengniu, Tencent and JD. In 2021, her team also won the BAIC Group Arcfox media strategy business, increasing Zenith’s new business income and expanding into the alternative fuel vehicle industry. 

Wang is said to have sharp decision-making abilities. When an urgent request from a client for a media plan came in as the team were looking forward to a weekend resort trip, she pulled together a team of 20 to complete the three-day task in 8 hours, allowing everyone to arrive at the resort before dinner. To build a team trusted by customers and keep the team stable, she works with team members to plan their career development goals and achieve work-life balance.

Wang also works closely with other teams—such as media buying, content marketing, and data technology—to gain mutual trust and support. She understands the details of technical tools and the standards of data experts. Her cross-screen delivery and optimisation model for Mengniu won the Media 360 Gold Award.

Wang is a long-time executive of Zenith, joining Optimedia (relaunched as part of the new Zenith in 2016) as a planning executive in 2003. She was promoted to deputy managing director of Zenith China in 2020.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

4 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

6 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

7 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

9 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2022
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cheryl Pan, BlueCurrent Group
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cheryl Pan, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Daisy Jin, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Daisy Jin, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Anna Wong, Dentsu International
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Anna Wong, ...

Just Published

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?

Advertisers and agencies love animals, because animals sell. But a Year of the Tiger Gucci campaign that made activists growl shows that the definition of what’s appropriate may be evolving when it comes to using the world's fauna.

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to Mindshare and the ‘subtle difference’ between media agencies
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to ...

Media agencies offer broadly the same services as one another, and use propositions like ‘good growth’ and ‘people first’ to establish an identity. But what do these mean, in practical terms, and how do they influence leadership strategies? Mark Heap takes us inside the industry.

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's ...

While other brands make long, dramatic Chinese New Year films, the carmaker and TBWA's Bolt have programmed in a very different route: 90 seconds that's 'nothing but sheer joy'.

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Beijing-based sports-marketing expert Mark Dreyer says the games will see largely Chinese brands targeting the China market, with many employing Chinese-American skier/model Eileen Gu.