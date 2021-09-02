Analysis
Women to Watch 2021: Sharon Goh, DDB Group

Goh has an innate ability to elevate her design-forward work from merely ‘looking good’ to ‘feeling good’.

Women to Watch 2021: Sharon Goh, DDB Group
Sharon Goh

Creative director
DDB Group
Singapore

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Sharon Goh is arguably one of the most celebrated designers in Singapore. Launching her career at WORK Advertising under the guidance of design guru Theseus Chan, she later joined DDB as an art director in 2011 where she rose to join the management team as associate creative director and then creative director in 2017.

An exceptional and versatile craftsperson, Goh excels at creating merchandise and packaging designs for diverse brands, from high-street luxuries to FMCG brands, and has won international recognition from D&AD for her work on brands such as Club21, Lane Crawford, Como Hotels, Ikea, ION Orchard, Tang’s, McDonalds, OnPedder, Robinsons and SC Global.

Over the past 12 months, Goh has been the driving creative force behind winning and then crafting every piece of work for ION Orchard, the Singapore Institute of Management, and the Ministry of Manpower. She also regularly lends her design expertise on other key projects.

A creative with a social cause, Goh is the stalwart and creative director for DDB’s annual The LampPost Project, employing less-privileged Singaporeans to upcycle National Day banners and flags into tote bags, tees, and face masks in aid of the Community Chest and Singapore Association of Mental Health. In 2021, the team introduced a limited-edition Furoshiki Carryall in partnership with BreadTalk Group.

Goh also spearheads DDB’s Degreestore.net, an online store for creatives and homegrown labels to turn ideas into commercial products for sale internationally. Under her leadership, the store has grown to feature over 35 artists and hundreds of products, attracting over 345,000 visitors, and billing over S$150,000 (US$112,000) in annual sales.

