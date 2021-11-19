Advertising The Work
Visions from the '80s promote Pace's three-payment service

A campaign for buy-now-pay-later service Pace, made with Studio Automatika, appears to have emerged through a tear in the space-time continuum.

Singapore-based Pace, a buy-now-pay-later service, has taken a page from the 1980s in a new campaign made with Studio Automatika.

The campaign includes social-media videos that look like they were copied from old VHS tapes that someone found in the back of a closet.

The typography and graphic design in the posters and bus wraps (not to mention the clothes) also look suitably anachronistic.


“The 1980’s was a period where consumerism and mass media collided to form a generation of shoppers who were adventurous, daring, and curious, and were not afraid to go get what they wanted," Daren Goh, head of growth at Pace, said in a release. "As such, we took inspiration from the golden age of 1980’s advertising to show everyone their inner ‘I Got This’ element."

To Ad Nut, the campaign doesn't evoke a feeling of nostalgia so much as a feeling of PTSD, but perhaps others have better memories of that decade.

Pace launched in 2021 and claims to have 100,000 users with more than 3,000 points-of-sale in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong. Like competitors such as Atome, which Ad Nut wrote about not too long ago (see "All-kitten band croons about 'ameowzing' deals for Atome"), the company is not really a retailer but a fintech play—a payment service that acts as a go-between between consumers and its partner brands and retailers.

 
