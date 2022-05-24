Marketing News
Jessica Heygate
2 days ago

Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe in global solutions architect role

Long-time Omnicom Media Group exec will be responsible for designing solutions that tap into Publicis’ technology, creative, media and data capabilities.

Scott Hagedorn
Scott Hagedorn

Publicis Groupe has hired long-time Omnicom Media Group (OMG) executive Scott Hagedorn in a new global role, in which he will be responsible for designing solutions that address both short- and long-term marketplace challenges.

As chief solutions architect, Hagedorn’s remit includes building solutions that bring together Publicis Groupe’s data, creative, media and technology capabilities, identifying new strategic capabilities, building centers of excellence and serving as a strategic partner to global client leaders.

He will report directly to Publicis Groupe CEO and chairman Arthur Sadoun, and joins the holding company’s US leadership board.

“With our transformation behind us thanks to future-proofing acquisitions like Epsilon and Sapient, now it’s about architecting solutions using all our assets across creative, media, data and technology,” Sadoun said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome Scott as our chief solutions architect. His proven creator mindset and mastery in harnessing data and technology will undoubtedly help drive success for all of our clients and their businesses during these dynamic times.”

Hagedorn joins Publicis from an 18-year stint at Omnicom Media Group, where he was most recently CEO in North America. He first joined the holding company in 2004 as chief digital officer of Rapp. 

After leadership roles at both OMD and PHD, he went on to found Omnicom’s data business Annalect, which would eventually become the foundation for the holding company’s homegrown data platform, Omni. Hagedorn also founded Hearts & Science in 2016 and led the agency for three years.

OMG announced his departure in March, when he was replaced as North America CEO by Ralph Pardo.

“My approach has always fused current client needs with intuition of where the market is headed, creating the right solutions to help brands win now and in the future,” Hagedorn said in a statement. “I look forward to joining the Publicis team and am excited to help bring together the best of its existing capabilities and find new areas of growth for its clients.”

At Publicis, Hagedorn will be joined by fellow former OMG executive Samantha Levine Archer, who he has hired to build out the holding company’s solutions in the US.

Archer has spent the past decade in various leadership roles at OMG agencies, most recently serving as chief transformation officer of OMG North America. Previously, she was responsible for leading client technology and solutions, and agency product at Hearts & Science. She also spent nearly five years at Annalect.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Publicis Groupe buys software engineering firm Tremend
Digital
Jan 6, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Publicis Groupe buys software engineering firm Tremend

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee
Advertising
Jan 26, 2022
Staff Reporters

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global ...

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win
Media
Apr 7, 2022
Matthew Miller

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Publicis Groupe creates CEO role in Taiwan
Advertising
Jul 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe creates CEO role in Taiwan

Just Published

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

The global brewer is looking to kick off meetings in Cannes in pursuit of a new global creative ecosystem.

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?
Advertising
11 hours ago
Avery Booker

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?

For luxury brands, taking the current Covid-impacted softness in mainland China as a cue to reduce exposure to the market is the wrong approach.

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': Accenture India MD
Digital
11 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': ...

Vineet R Ahuja shares his insights on reinvention, brand trust, personalisation at Accenture, and more.

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head group-wide creative practice
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ben Bold

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head ...

Kay elevated to new post after less than a year at Publicis.