Resetting the client-agency relationship

Earlier this year, Campaign teamed up with Worldwide Partners (WPI) – a global network of over 70 independent agencies – to survey more than 600 brand marketers and agency leaders around the world.

In June, we took the results to Cannes and hosted the Marketer’s Manifesto Summit, where independent agencies and brand marketers debated the findings, and presented a series of pledges across pitching, communications, delivery and output, value and cost, and ethics. From there, we presented five areas to improve the relationship.

Now, we’ve asked five stakeholders from brands and agencies who were in the room at Cannes for their key takeaways, and how the exercise has made them positively rethink the relationship.

How has the client-agency relationship changed over the last few years?

Visha Kudhail, director of business marketing, EMEA, at Pinterest: “In the midst of COVID, business models at agencies drastically shifted overnight. There were far fewer client and agency interactions happening, with little or no chemistry sessions or meet-ups occurring in real life. I think the strength of relationships were really tested during this time, and even after.”

Zaid Al-Zaidy, group CEO at The Beyond Collective: “The proliferation in media over the last five years has been matched with the proliferation of the agency and client skillsets needed to deliver growth in this environment. This makes it harder for clients to orchestrate efforts and to lead an inter-agency team at a time when brilliant integrated thinking and execution is needed more than ever.”

John Keane, CEO at Ardmore: “Clients no longer rely exclusively upon their agency of record for creative/strategic direction on all comms. Rather, to a varying degree, they now blend a variety of AOR, specialist social digital, and in-house resources. This has undoubtedly weakened the relationship and indeed the trust which is so vital to the relationship, and to the creation of great work.”

What one key factor can help to improve the relationship?

Mikael Rubinsson, CEO at Blomquist: “The shared interest of the consumer or the end-user. It's very promising that both agencies and clients share a profound interest in who they are talking to and what their needs are, which opens up creative opportunities. I think both sides will find a position that gets the best out of them, and benefits the user.”

Al-Zaidy: “Keep aligning around the basics: who is the core growth audience and what do they really care about, what role does the brand serve in their lives, what does the audience experience journey look like?”

Keane: “Client trust in our strategic excellence. Agencies need to regain their position as trusted advisers on behavioural trends, on what might happen next, and on the power of accurately delivered creativity, to positively affect that outcome.”

Henry Chilcott, CMO at Formula E: “Making sure we focus our agency teams on the areas of the business where they’ll deliver the greatest impact.”