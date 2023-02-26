On his appointment, Perez said, “As marketing goes into a continuous state of flux, maximising effectiveness means anchoring unmissable creativity to a good and solid strategy. The APAC Effies is a good reminder that creativity starts way before the craft begins. I’m excited to head this year’s jury in celebrating work that embraced bolder bets from the beginning of strategy creation to deliver amazing results at the end. Together with the jury, I’m looking forward to pushing the edges of what creativity means for the industry - with strategy and effectiveness pinning the spectrum of marketing and brand communication.”
Publicis' Anupriya Acharya, Unilever’s Dennis Perez are APAC Effie's heads of jury
Both familiar faces at the judging table, they will be responsible for selecting the most effective campaigns in the region.
