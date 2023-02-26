Publicis' Anupriya Acharya, Unilever’s Dennis Perez are APAC Effie's heads of jury

Effie Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Anupriya Acharya, South Asia, CEO, Publicis Groupe, and Dennis Perez, digital marketing, media and commerce lead of Unilever as the first two heads of jury for the 10th APAC Effie Awards 2023.

She will be responsible for selecting effective campaigns across the APAC region.

Dennis Perez, digital marketing, media and commerce lead, Unilever, has also been appointed as the jury head. Whilst enjoying media and marketing as a profession, Perez is also a licensed chemical engineer. Thus, he believes in building brands with magic and logic, math and meaning.



On his appointment, Perez said, “As marketing goes into a continuous state of flux, maximising effectiveness means anchoring unmissable creativity to a good and solid strategy. The APAC Effies is a good reminder that creativity starts way before the craft begins. I’m excited to head this year’s jury in celebrating work that embraced bolder bets from the beginning of strategy creation to deliver amazing results at the end. Together with the jury, I’m looking forward to pushing the edges of what creativity means for the industry - with strategy and effectiveness pinning the spectrum of marketing and brand communication.”

Acharya said, “It’s a great honour to be a head of the jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023. The APAC Effies is the gold standard for brand ideas that can withstand the test of the market and bring in true business results. Advertising is undergoing a massive shift; brands are reinventing how they engage with consumers – be it in their authenticity or the way they use technology. The APAC region has some of the best use cases of this change and I look forward to seeing some of this exciting work.”