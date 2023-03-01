PRWeek Global Awards 2023 – shortlist revealed

Some of the world’s best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and comms professionals have been recognised on the prestigious shortlist for the PRWeek Global Awards 2023.

The live event takes place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square, London, on Tuesday 9 May – click here to book tickets and for more information.

The PRWeek Globals Awards honour transformative work that demonstrates the highest standards across regions and territories, as well as the best teams, individuals and activations in the distinct markets.

The shortlist and winning entrants have been decided by a senior panel of expert industry judges. The chair of the judges this year is Aaron Radelet, global chief communications officer and senior vice-president at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Thanks to all our judges and every entrant. We look forward to seeing you in London on 9 May.

Full shortlist

Best Agency in Asia-Pacific



GCI Health

Golin – Accelerating Change in Asia

Icon Agency – People Relations. How Icon Put Purpose at the Heart of PR

Sandpiper

The Hoffman Agency

WE Communications – Coming together as one APAC to Make it Happen, Make it Matter & Make it Real



Best Agency in Europe (outside UK)

LLYC – Growing through innovation and creativity

M3 Communications Group – Turning Ideas into Results

Wachsman



Best Agency in LATAM

BCW – BCW LATAM 2022: We never stop moving the world… or the region

Edelman – Edelman Latinoamerica

LLYC – LLYC loves LATAM

Porter Novelli

Sherlock Communications



Best Agency in Middle East

ASDA'A BCW – A record year of historic wins and double-digit growth

H&K Strategies – Innovation and talent unlock another record year

Weber Shandwick MENAT – Regional Agency Excellence at its Best



Best Campaign in Europe (outside UK)

Dramatic Transformation, Golin for Asics

Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group

Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders



Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific

Dove | #LetHerGrow, Edelman for Unilever

It's time to Press Play – stories worth celebrating, FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited

Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness, GCI Health for AstraZeneca

A Day of Trans, Golin Beijing for Yennefer Fang Studios

THE61S: 61 Real People in 61 Sizes, Weber Shandwick for Determinant



Best Campaign: LATAM

Human Touch, LATAM INTERSECT PR for Mphasis

Ponle Corazon, METRICA COMUNICACION ESTRATEGICA SAC for Fundacion Peruana Del Cancer (FPC)

Take Life Without Prejudice, Orange Latam

Stalked by Skittles, Porter Novelli for Skittles

The True Face of Brazil, Sherlock Communications for Funko

Portraits of a Pandemic Series – The front lines of the fight against COVID-19, Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein



Best Campaign: Middle East

Charting a New Course: 14th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, ASDA'A BCW

Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, BLJ Worldwide for Qatar Creates

Arabian Leopard Day, H+K Strategies for The Royal Commission for AlUla

‘Believing is Magic’ FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour: Phase 1, H+K Strategies for The Coca-Cola Company

The Out-of-this-World Football Game, Weber Shandwick MENAT for Mastercard with Weber Shandwick, FP7 and Markettiers



Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Applebee’s Saucy Gloss, Current Global for Applebee’s

Tag The Game, Golin for Persil

INFINITI and Waze Partner for International Women’s Day: Spotlighting Women Who Paved the Way Forward, imre for INFINITI

The Virtual Heineken Silver, Publicis Italy for Heineken

Opportunities to Save, W Communications with Anthony Nolan

#22WeekWait, Weber Shandwick Germany for Deutsche DepressionsLiga



Best PR Professional in Asia Pacific

C Lekha from BCW India Group

Rikki Jones from GCI Health

Joanne Painter from Icon Agency

Dr Vivien Chiong from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Elan Shou from Ruder Finn Asia



Best PR Professional in LATAM

Natalia Villegas from Edelman

Ciro Dias Reis from IMAGEM CORPORATIVA COMUNICAÇÃO LTDA

Leticia Rio Branco from LATAM INTERSECT PR

Karen Ovseyevitz from Porter Novelli

Alasdair Townsend from Sherlock Communications



Best PR Professional in the Middle East

To be announced



Consumer Launch

Papa Johns One-Day Contracts, Current Global for Papa Johns

Up The Antibodies, Edelman for AstraZeneca

Flamin’ Hottie/Snackable Screens, Ketchum for Frito-Lay North America

Pepsi x Art of Football, Pangolin for Pepsi

Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group

Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden

I'm Still Standing, W Communications for Marmite



Corporate and Social Responsibility

No To Normal, Edelman for Unilever

Dove | #LetHerGrow, Edelman for Unilever

Pay With Change, Edelman for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders

Save Earth's Skin, Red Consultancy for Weleda

Field100, Weber Shandwick Germany for Dr. Schär



Corporate Branding

Boeing China Branding, BCW for Boeing

Whole Person, Edelman for 99/Didi

What on Earth is the Value of Space, Ogilvy UK for Inmarsat

Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group

ESCI FUORI. CRESCI DENTRO! by Little Tikes, SEC Newgate spa for MGA Entertainment

Making Janus Henderson a ‘household name’ in the financial sector, Sherlock Communications for Janus Henderson Investors



Employee Communications

Communications supporting business changes, 4CO for Besins Healthcare Brazil

Aldi Christmas Advent Calendar 2022, McCann Synergy for Aldi

JBS Culture Experience 2022, Nuts for JBS

A Real(ly) Important Job, Spotlight Communications for Almega Serviceföretagen, for Swedish Cleaning Companies Association

Big Days In 2022 by Suncorp Group

W Connect Employee App by Walgreens



Global Agency

Edelman

Today Is Calling, FleishmanHillard

Ketchum- Progress at Work, Ketchum

Another incREDible year at a groundbreaking agency, Red Havas

Weber Shandwick

Zeno Grows: Striving to Achieve Something Better, Zeno Group



Global Brand

BNY Mellon Propels Brand in 2022, BNY Mellon

No Turning Back, Formula E

Mubadala as a global investor, Mubadala Investment Company

Lenovo: All In On “All”, Lenovo

Global Citizenship

Apollo Strategic Communications

Chegg.org Global Student Prize, Apollo Strategic Communications for Chegg.org and The Varkey Foundation

Charting a New Course: 14th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, ASDA'A BCW

The Mayfair Jubilee Street Party, Four Communications for Grosvenor Property UK

Solving Big Problems with Simple Ideas, Sherlock Communications for Ellen MacArthur Foundation



Global Content

Charting a New Course: 14th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, ASDA'A BCW

Outhorse Your Email, M&C Saatchi Talk for Business Iceland

Sustainable Cities Index 2022, Man Bites Dog Ltd for Arcadis

Brick to the Future, Ogilvy UK for LEGO Retail, The LEGO Group

Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden



Global Creative Idea

Period Crunch, COW

See My Skin, Edelman for Vaseline

Dramatic Transformation, Golin for Asics

Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group

The Closer, Publicis Italy for Heineken

The Virtual Heineken Silver, Publicis Italy for Heineken



Global Event Activation

Where art, creativity and data collide: Blokhaus introduces generative art at the world’s top art fair, Blokhaus for Tezos Foundation

Fight For What Counts, Edelman for Global Fund

‘Believing is Magic’ FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour: Phase 1, H+K Strategies for The Coca-Cola Company

Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group

HANDS OFF THE MANGROVE, W Communications for Grow2Know



Global Integration

Chegg.org Global Student Prize, Apollo Strategic Communications for Chegg.org and The Varkey Foundation

Classics Can Be Remixed, Golin for Magnum

Papa X Cheddar NFT Hot Bags, HIGHLIGHT PR for Papa Johns International

Women at Work: A Global Outlook, MikeWorldWide for Deloitte Global

Nutmeg Royale, Pangolin for Pepsi



Global PR Breakthrough

Chegg.org Global Student Prize, Apollo Strategic Communications for Chegg.org and The Varkey Foundation

Cheetle in Cheadle, Citizen Relations for Cheetos

Dove Keep The Grey, Edelman Canada for Unilever Canada

Mind Race, Golin for Asics

Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden

Masterpieces, Weber Shandwick for Mars Wrigley

Global Professional – Agency

Sunil John, ASDA'A BCW

Alex Myers, Manifest

Ravi Sunnak, Porter Novelli



Global Professional – In-House

Michael Gonda from Golin for McDonald’s

Dr Vivien Chiong from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Kirstie Reid from Ogilvy UK

Charlotte West from Zeno Group for Lenovo



Healthcare

Scent of Life, Edelman for Sanofi

My Second First Time, Edelman for MSD Sharp & Dohme

#Stand4Strength: Hawker Heroes help Singaporeans manage their muscle health, DeVries Global Singapore for Abbott Laboratories (Ensure)

See My Skin, Edelman for Vaseline

Combating Teen Vaping In Florida by Golin

THE SUN THAT HELPS, Orange Latam



International Agency

Manifest

Sherlock Communications

Differentiating “David” in the Land of “Goliaths”, The Hoffman Agency

Vested

W Communications



Issues and Crisis

Afghan Dreamers: The Story of Afghanistan’s Girls’ Robotics Team, APCO Worldwide

The Cost of Inequality, Edelman for Fondation Des Femmes

Rest in Peace Choco Taco, Edelman for Klondike

OPPORTUNITIES TO SAVE, W Communications for Anthony Nolan

#TwinForHope, Waterfall for UniversitiesUK International



Non-profit

ReclaimYourName.dic, Citizen Relations for Elimin8Hate

The Cost of Inequality, Edelman for Fondation Des Femmes

#Mynameis – The Fuh-Net-Ic Filter, Edelman for Race Equality Matters

Have a Word, Ogilvy UK for the Mayor of London

Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders

Sponsor X, Smartsheet for Smartsheet/ McLaren Racing / DeadlyScience / The Hidden Genius Project



Product Brand Development

ReclaimYourName.dic, Citizen Relations for Elimin8Hate

The KFC Brainwave Bucket, Edelman for KFC

Gatto Bianco, Golin for Purina: Fancy Feast

Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group

I’M STILL STANDING, W Communications for Marmite

A Dream Delivered: The Lost Letters of Hawkins Wilson, Weber Shandwick for Ancestry



Public Sector

ReclaimYourName.dic, Citizen Relations for Elimin8Hate

Amplifying the Ukrainian Narrative Amidst a Geopolitical and Humanitarian Crisis, KARV COMMUNICATIONS for the Ukrainian Federation of Employers of the Oil and Gas Industry (UFEOGI)

Have a Word, Ogilvy UK for the Mayor of London

Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders

Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden

#22WeekWait, Weber Shandwick Germany for Deutsche DepressionsLiga