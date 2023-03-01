PRWeek Global Awards 2023 – shortlist revealed

Some of the world’s best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and comms professionals have been recognised on the prestigious shortlist for the PRWeek Global Awards 2023.
The PRWeek Globals Awards honour transformative work that demonstrates the highest standards across regions and territories, as well as the best teams, individuals and activations in the distinct markets.
The shortlist and winning entrants have been decided by a senior panel of expert industry judges. The chair of the judges this year is Aaron Radelet, global chief communications officer and senior vice-president at Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Full shortlist
Best Agency in Asia-Pacific
GCI Health
Golin – Accelerating Change in Asia
Icon Agency – People Relations. How Icon Put Purpose at the Heart of PR
Sandpiper
The Hoffman Agency
WE Communications – Coming together as one APAC to Make it Happen, Make it Matter & Make it Real
Best Agency in Europe (outside UK)
LLYC – Growing through innovation and creativity
M3 Communications Group – Turning Ideas into Results
Wachsman
Best Agency in LATAM
BCW – BCW LATAM 2022: We never stop moving the world… or the region
Edelman – Edelman Latinoamerica
LLYC – LLYC loves LATAM
Porter Novelli
Sherlock Communications
Best Agency in Middle East
ASDA'A BCW – A record year of historic wins and double-digit growth
H&K Strategies – Innovation and talent unlock another record year
Weber Shandwick MENAT – Regional Agency Excellence at its Best
Best Campaign in Europe (outside UK)
Dramatic Transformation, Golin for Asics
Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group
Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders
Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific
Dove | #LetHerGrow, Edelman for Unilever
It's time to Press Play – stories worth celebrating, FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness, GCI Health for AstraZeneca
A Day of Trans, Golin Beijing for Yennefer Fang Studios
THE61S: 61 Real People in 61 Sizes, Weber Shandwick for Determinant
Best Campaign: LATAM
Human Touch, LATAM INTERSECT PR for Mphasis
Ponle Corazon, METRICA COMUNICACION ESTRATEGICA SAC for Fundacion Peruana Del Cancer (FPC)
Take Life Without Prejudice, Orange Latam
Stalked by Skittles, Porter Novelli for Skittles
The True Face of Brazil, Sherlock Communications for Funko
Portraits of a Pandemic Series – The front lines of the fight against COVID-19, Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein
Best Campaign: Middle East
Charting a New Course: 14th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, ASDA'A BCW
Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, BLJ Worldwide for Qatar Creates
Arabian Leopard Day, H+K Strategies for The Royal Commission for AlUla
‘Believing is Magic’ FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour: Phase 1, H+K Strategies for The Coca-Cola Company
The Out-of-this-World Football Game, Weber Shandwick MENAT for Mastercard with Weber Shandwick, FP7 and Markettiers
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Applebee’s Saucy Gloss, Current Global for Applebee’s
Tag The Game, Golin for Persil
INFINITI and Waze Partner for International Women’s Day: Spotlighting Women Who Paved the Way Forward, imre for INFINITI
The Virtual Heineken Silver, Publicis Italy for Heineken
Opportunities to Save, W Communications with Anthony Nolan
#22WeekWait, Weber Shandwick Germany for Deutsche DepressionsLiga
Best PR Professional in Asia Pacific
C Lekha from BCW India Group
Rikki Jones from GCI Health
Joanne Painter from Icon Agency
Dr Vivien Chiong from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Elan Shou from Ruder Finn Asia
Best PR Professional in LATAM
Natalia Villegas from Edelman
Ciro Dias Reis from IMAGEM CORPORATIVA COMUNICAÇÃO LTDA
Leticia Rio Branco from LATAM INTERSECT PR
Karen Ovseyevitz from Porter Novelli
Alasdair Townsend from Sherlock Communications
Best PR Professional in the Middle East
Consumer Launch
Papa Johns One-Day Contracts, Current Global for Papa Johns
Up The Antibodies, Edelman for AstraZeneca
Flamin’ Hottie/Snackable Screens, Ketchum for Frito-Lay North America
Pepsi x Art of Football, Pangolin for Pepsi
Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group
Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden
I'm Still Standing, W Communications for Marmite
Corporate and Social Responsibility
No To Normal, Edelman for Unilever
Dove | #LetHerGrow, Edelman for Unilever
Pay With Change, Edelman for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders
Save Earth's Skin, Red Consultancy for Weleda
Field100, Weber Shandwick Germany for Dr. Schär
Corporate Branding
Boeing China Branding, BCW for Boeing
Whole Person, Edelman for 99/Didi
What on Earth is the Value of Space, Ogilvy UK for Inmarsat
Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group
ESCI FUORI. CRESCI DENTRO! by Little Tikes, SEC Newgate spa for MGA Entertainment
Making Janus Henderson a ‘household name’ in the financial sector, Sherlock Communications for Janus Henderson Investors
Employee Communications
Communications supporting business changes, 4CO for Besins Healthcare Brazil
Aldi Christmas Advent Calendar 2022, McCann Synergy for Aldi
JBS Culture Experience 2022, Nuts for JBS
A Real(ly) Important Job, Spotlight Communications for Almega Serviceföretagen, for Swedish Cleaning Companies Association
Big Days In 2022 by Suncorp Group
W Connect Employee App by Walgreens
Global Agency
Edelman
Today Is Calling, FleishmanHillard
Ketchum- Progress at Work, Ketchum
Another incREDible year at a groundbreaking agency, Red Havas
Weber Shandwick
Zeno Grows: Striving to Achieve Something Better, Zeno Group
Global Brand
BNY Mellon Propels Brand in 2022, BNY Mellon
No Turning Back, Formula E
Mubadala as a global investor, Mubadala Investment Company
Lenovo: All In On “All”, Lenovo
Global Citizenship
Apollo Strategic Communications
Chegg.org Global Student Prize, Apollo Strategic Communications for Chegg.org and The Varkey Foundation
Charting a New Course: 14th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, ASDA'A BCW
The Mayfair Jubilee Street Party, Four Communications for Grosvenor Property UK
Solving Big Problems with Simple Ideas, Sherlock Communications for Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Global Content
Charting a New Course: 14th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, ASDA'A BCW
Outhorse Your Email, M&C Saatchi Talk for Business Iceland
Sustainable Cities Index 2022, Man Bites Dog Ltd for Arcadis
Brick to the Future, Ogilvy UK for LEGO Retail, The LEGO Group
Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden
Global Creative Idea
Period Crunch, COW
See My Skin, Edelman for Vaseline
Dramatic Transformation, Golin for Asics
Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group
The Closer, Publicis Italy for Heineken
The Virtual Heineken Silver, Publicis Italy for Heineken
Global Event Activation
Where art, creativity and data collide: Blokhaus introduces generative art at the world’s top art fair, Blokhaus for Tezos Foundation
Fight For What Counts, Edelman for Global Fund
‘Believing is Magic’ FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour: Phase 1, H+K Strategies for The Coca-Cola Company
Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group
HANDS OFF THE MANGROVE, W Communications for Grow2Know
Global Integration
Chegg.org Global Student Prize, Apollo Strategic Communications for Chegg.org and The Varkey Foundation
Classics Can Be Remixed, Golin for Magnum
Papa X Cheddar NFT Hot Bags, HIGHLIGHT PR for Papa Johns International
Women at Work: A Global Outlook, MikeWorldWide for Deloitte Global
Nutmeg Royale, Pangolin for Pepsi
Global PR Breakthrough
Chegg.org Global Student Prize, Apollo Strategic Communications for Chegg.org and The Varkey Foundation
Cheetle in Cheadle, Citizen Relations for Cheetos
Dove Keep The Grey, Edelman Canada for Unilever Canada
Mind Race, Golin for Asics
Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden
Masterpieces, Weber Shandwick for Mars Wrigley
Global Professional – Agency
Sunil John, ASDA'A BCW
Alex Myers, Manifest
Ravi Sunnak, Porter Novelli
Global Professional – In-House
Michael Gonda from Golin for McDonald’s
Dr Vivien Chiong from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Kirstie Reid from Ogilvy UK
Charlotte West from Zeno Group for Lenovo
Healthcare
Scent of Life, Edelman for Sanofi
My Second First Time, Edelman for MSD Sharp & Dohme
#Stand4Strength: Hawker Heroes help Singaporeans manage their muscle health, DeVries Global Singapore for Abbott Laboratories (Ensure)
See My Skin, Edelman for Vaseline
Combating Teen Vaping In Florida by Golin
THE SUN THAT HELPS, Orange Latam
International Agency
Manifest
Sherlock Communications
Differentiating “David” in the Land of “Goliaths”, The Hoffman Agency
Vested
W Communications
Issues and Crisis
Afghan Dreamers: The Story of Afghanistan’s Girls’ Robotics Team, APCO Worldwide
The Cost of Inequality, Edelman for Fondation Des Femmes
Rest in Peace Choco Taco, Edelman for Klondike
OPPORTUNITIES TO SAVE, W Communications for Anthony Nolan
#TwinForHope, Waterfall for UniversitiesUK International
Non-profit
ReclaimYourName.dic, Citizen Relations for Elimin8Hate
The Cost of Inequality, Edelman for Fondation Des Femmes
#Mynameis – The Fuh-Net-Ic Filter, Edelman for Race Equality Matters
Have a Word, Ogilvy UK for the Mayor of London
Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders
Sponsor X, Smartsheet for Smartsheet/ McLaren Racing / DeadlyScience / The Hidden Genius Project
Product Brand Development
ReclaimYourName.dic, Citizen Relations for Elimin8Hate
The KFC Brainwave Bucket, Edelman for KFC
Gatto Bianco, Golin for Purina: Fancy Feast
Happy Birthday from Earth, Prime Weber Shandwick for Husqvarna Group
I’M STILL STANDING, W Communications for Marmite
A Dream Delivered: The Lost Letters of Hawkins Wilson, Weber Shandwick for Ancestry
Public Sector
ReclaimYourName.dic, Citizen Relations for Elimin8Hate
Amplifying the Ukrainian Narrative Amidst a Geopolitical and Humanitarian Crisis, KARV COMMUNICATIONS for the Ukrainian Federation of Employers of the Oil and Gas Industry (UFEOGI)
Have a Word, Ogilvy UK for the Mayor of London
Oppression Offset, Prime Weber Shandwick for Civil Rights Defenders
Spellbound by Sweden, Prime Weber Shandwick for Visit Sweden
#22WeekWait, Weber Shandwick Germany for Deutsche DepressionsLiga