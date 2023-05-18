News Opinions
Dave Trott
1 day ago

Niche is good

Would you go to a restaurant with a one-in-three chance of getting your order wrong Probably not – like most of us, you’d be upset.

Niche is good

You’re paying good money to dine out, you want good food, you want it reasonably quickly, and you want exactly what you asked for.

So how come there’s a really popular restaurant in Japan that reports 37% of orders were wrong but 99% of customers were happy?

It’s a restaurant that’s staffed by people with dementia and it’s called: THE RESTAURANT OF MISTAKEN ORDERS. (In the logo, the letter K is lying on its side.)

You wouldn’t be surprised at getting the wrong order here because that’s the name of the restaurant – in fact, that’s why people go there.

You don’t go for Michelin-starred service, you go because you’re a kind person.

You go because you want to make people with cognitive disorders feel they can still be part of the community by participating.

Of course you’ll get good food, that’s cooked in the kitchen by top chefs.

But the serving staff are all people with dementia and the restaurant depends on customers accepting this and interacting with them.

Two out of three people with dementia live at home alone, in isolation, which makes it worse.

Most of the staff here are elderly ladies who say that working here gives their lives purpose.

One customer, on finding her waitress was 90, asked if she could take a selfie with her to show her own 90-year-old mother how active she could be if she made an effort.

The 90-year-old waitress was thrilled and proud of course.

The customers and staff laugh together as one of the waitresses can’t remember the name of the dish she’s bringing.

Another waitress thanks the customers for kindly helping her write the order correctly.

A customer helps a waitress grind the pepper over the correct dish.

One waitress brings gyoza dumplings instead of hamburger, the customer assures her it’s a nice surprise.

Another waitress brings a cup of hot coffee with a straw, she apologises but the customer laughs with her.

One lady forgets she is a waitress and sits down at the customers’ table.

The customers say the main reasons they come to this restaurant is the atmosphere.

Above everything, the mood and the atmosphere is charming.

Everyone is kind and friendly and helpful, and the diners feel good about themselves – there are no selfish, impatient customers here.

And it’s a great lesson that the product isn’t always the most important thing.

The product is good food, but you can get that at any decent restaurant.

What makes this one different is spelled out in the name, and not everyone would want it.

But the lesson for us is that not everyone needs to want what we’re selling.

If we try to make something everyone wants, we’ll end up bland and ordinary.

By turning a problem into an opportunity, and being proud of it, we become different with a unique identity.

Instead of trying to be everything to everyone, we allow people to make an active choice, we’re not just another commodity purchase.

This restaurant asks the customers to participate the same way the waiting staff with dementia participate.

For the right customers it becomes an interaction, not just a delivery of goods.

Like the best advertising, they stop worrying about who they’re turning off and concentrate on who they’re turning on.

Dave Trott is the author of Crossover Creativity, The Power of Ignorance, Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

2 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

5 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

6 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

8 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

9 What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

10 Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

Related Articles

A view from Dave Trott: The War of Jenkins' Ear
Jan 6, 2023
Dave Trott

A view from Dave Trott: The War of Jenkins' Ear

A view from Dave Trott: New problems need new solutions
Jan 27, 2023
Dave Trott

A view from Dave Trott: New problems need new solutions

Advertising v blagvertising
Jun 2, 2022
Dave Trott

Advertising v blagvertising

Why the first brief is wrong and lazy
May 26, 2022
Dave Trott

Why the first brief is wrong and lazy

Just Published

Ogilvy Group Thailand emerges as APAC leader with six gold pencils in The One Show 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Group Thailand emerges as APAC leader with ...

A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023.

Alibaba revenue disappoints, approves independent IPOs
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Alibaba revenue disappoints, approves independent IPOs

Amid underwhelming revenue growth in its full fiscal 2023 results, the group announces major restructuring with a timeline to list its logistics and grocery businesses. A slumping Hang Seng index adds to investor concerns.

Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns with retail data
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns ...

In this lesson, The Trade Desk provides a five-minute tutorial on how advertisers can make sense of a high-growth and innovative industry like TV.

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?
1 day ago
Mike Beukes

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?

The creative classes are under attack, but is it too late to do something?