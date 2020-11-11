MullenLowe launches sustainability practice in Asia

MullenLowe Group APAC has launched MullenLowe Sustainability, a practice offering specialist support to businesses and brands across the region, looking to to strengthen their capabilities in this space.

The practice will form part of MullenLowe Salt Singapore and will be led by Sarah Cragg, who was previously at Ben & Jerry’s as head of impact and activism for Asia and new markets. She is also a post-graduate student of Cambridge University’s Institute of Sustainable Leadership.

MullenLowe Salt is a certified B Corporation and a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, set up to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

MullenLowe Sustainability offers a range of services to businesses at all stages in their sustainability journey, including industry and competitor assessment, report creation, internal and external communications and partnership brokering. The team will also provide technical expertise as part of its sustainability support service.



The MullenLowe Sustainability team is already working with WWF Singapore and was the official PR partner for UN Global Compact Network Singapore’s Virtual Summit this year. This month, the team has also signed new client Kaer, an Aircon-As-A-Service provider in Asia.

MullenLowe Salt has 20 years of experience in driving sustainability campaigns, having provided strategic leadership on Lifebuoy’s famous ‘Help A Child Reach 5’ campaign, which included developing an advocacy campaign for handwashing with soap to be included in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and co-creating the global strategy for Global Handwashing Day, an awareness event recognised by the UN and now in its 12th year. More recent sustainability clients include PepsiCo, Asia Pacific Breweries and Syngenta.

Cragg, MullenLowe Sustainability Practice lead, said: “At a time when the world faces unprecedented issues, from climate change to social division and the impacts of COVID-19, we’re seeing more and more businesses keen to step up and become part of the solution. By making sustainable changes they’ll not only make their businesses more competitive but also have a chance at having a real impact on the communities they serve.”