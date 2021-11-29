Indonesia's FCN invests in immersive tech player

Jakarta-based Flock Creative Network (FCN) has invested in Titans Tech, an AR-focused company.

The combination will bring immersive technology closer to brands and the direct-to-consumer market, according to FCN, which adds that Titans Tech will contribute in what it sees as an untapped category in the advertising space.

“For the past five years, FCN focused on building a creative network to answer the needs of our clients," Ivan Hadywibowo, CEO and creative chairman of FCN, said in a release. "Titans Tech joins our network as the next phase of future digital transformation. We want to focus on providing unthinkable and exceptional products, and by that we mean immersive technology. We also see the rise of consumer-focused brands and we believe immersive technology will strengthen our digital services, as it plays a huge part in boosting consumers' and brand experience as well."

Titans Tech was founded in 2021, but already has a strong understanding of the Indonesian market, according to FCN. The company lists clients such as Dior, Hyundai, Tokpedia, Oppo and Lenovo on its website.

Belinda Luis, Titans Tech co-founder and CEO said the company offers "easily accessible immersive technology platforms that are easily digestible for consumers and companies". She cited improved sales and digital engagement three to five times higher than clients' typical rates as outcomes.

“In the upcoming year, companies and consumers will be able to enjoy tremendous added value, effectiveness and convenience of immersive technology in the market," Luis said.