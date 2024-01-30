News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

FICCI appoints Arjun Nohwar as co-chair of the media and entertainment board

Nohwar is the general manager for India and South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced the appointment of Arjun Nohwar, general managerIndia & South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, as the co-chair of the media and entertainment board. 

Recently, FICCI had appointed Kevin Vaz, CEO—broadcast entertainment, Viacom18, as the chairperson for its media and entertainment committee.

 

Nohwar and Vaz will be working closely together. 

 

Nohwar said, “Accepting the mantle of co-chair at FICCI's media and entertainment committee is an honour for me and I look forward to engaging with industry leaders, government stakeholders, and policy makers. Together, with a shared commitment, we aspire to build synergies that not only guide our industry towards unparalleled growth but also solidify its standing as a global leader. In this endeavour, I look forward to working closely with Kevin Vaz (chair) and Sandhya Devanathan (co-chair), leveraging our collective expertise to chart a visionary course for the industry. FICCI's steadfast dedication to fostering collaboration and shaping progressive policies is laudable, and I am particularly excited about the prospect of contributing to the dynamic evolution of the Indian media and entertainment landscape.”

 

Prior to his role at Warner Bros. Discovery, Nohwar was the APAC regional GM for Uber’s SaaS business. He is on the advisory board of AMBA, a social enterprise that works to provide economic independence to the intellectually challenged. Nohwar has also worked at Tata Sons, several Tata companies as a Tata Administrative Services (TAS) manager, and at the Planning Commission of India.

