Creative Minds: Warunyoo Sorasetsakoon's English skills seal the deal

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer.

Name: Warunyoo Sorasetsakoon

Origin: Bangkok, Thailand

Places lived/worked: Bangkok, Thailand

Pronouns: He/him



CV:

Creative director, BBDO Bangkok, 2021-present

Creative director, Digitas Thailand, 2019-2021

Creative director, Go Dung Work, 2018-2019

Creative director, McCann Thailand, 2017-2018

Creative group head, Ogilvy One Thailand, 2016-2017

Senior copywriter, JWT Bangkok, 2013-2016

Copywriter, MRM Thailand, 2012-2013

Copywriter, BBDO Bangkok, 2009-2012

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Being a trainee at BBDO Bangkok, the most sexiest creative agency in my mind, allowed me to experience the industry first-hand and work with great people and great work. It inspired me to work hard to join the industry full time and to get a job at the agency one day.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

'This Commercial Doen't Understand You At All' is one of our latest campaigns this year. It was for Clean & Clear, a foaming face wash brand for teens. The challenge was connecting with teenagers today, whose lifestyle and behavior are always changing. How can we get them to think of Clean&Clear as the brand for them?

While we thought about how to make teenagers love our brand, we were facing a huge generation gap. With an idea that's been generated by Gen Y, approved by Gen B, and shot by Gen X, how can we possibly understand Gen-Alpha and late Gen Z? So, we came up with the strategy, to admit it: We don't understand teenagers.

With the launch of a film, we compiled all the stuff that typical advertisers assume teens like, such as teen slang, rap songs, colorful outfits, skateboards etc. In the end, it is revealed, that we may not understand teens, but Clean & Clear Foaming Face understand teens face.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

My favorite work is a simple great piece that I'm sure everyone wants to create, LEGO - PERISCOPE, that won the Cannes Lion Grand Prix in 2006. This work made me feel there's still a lot we can imagine for the great work!

4. What kind of student were you?

A student of architecture who became a trainee at BBDO Bangkok, where he discovered the wonderful world in which wonderful things can be imagined and created.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

I loved Hong Kong movies that were dubbed with Thai voice overs. They were so hilarious and made the films crazier in their own way.

6. What really motivates you?

Brilliant work from great people around the world.

7. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

This year, I learned that my English is not that bad, and that it is actually good enough to convince foreign clients to buy our work.

8. What’s your favorite music/film/TV show/book/other of the past year, and why?

PK is my favorite film. An Indian film about belief that can be challenged by anyone. There's something about this film that always makes me want to push myself to create even better work.

PK film poster

9. What food can you not live without? What food would you be happy to never taste again?

My favorite dish is steamed rice with chicken on top. The best in the world can be found at this restaurant.

10. What makes you really happy?

Dopamine and endorphin.

11. Cat person or dog person?

What do you think?

Also, go to mickey_is_a_cat on Instagram. You'll love him.