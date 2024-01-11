News Opinions Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Creative Minds: Jerome Lum stumbled upon a career in copywriting and became the office guy with the best taste in sneakers

The Singapore creative discovered he had a knack for writing things that made people laugh and has been riding that high ever since.

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Jerome Lum
 
Origin: Singapore
 
Places lived/worked: Singapore
 
Pronouns: He/him 
 
CV:
 
Copywriter, VCCP, Singapore (Oct 2022 – present)
Copywriter, Bybit, Singapore (Jan 2022 – Oct 2022)
Copywriter, BLKJ, Singapore (Sep 2019 – Jan 2022)
Copywriter, BREED, Singapore (Jul 2018 – Aug 2019)
Intern Copywriter, Dentsu, Singapore (Sep 2015 – Feb 2016)
 
1. How did you end up being a creative?
 
I stumbled upon the Advertising & PR course in Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and gravitated heavily towards the ad landscape after learning more about it. But the funny thing is, it was a mere coincidence that on one of the group projects, no one wanted the role of copywriter. Long story short—I took it, wrote stuff that made people laugh, and I guess I've been riding that high ever since.
 
2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?
 
Probably the Texas Chicken sambal campaign from 2019, because of how ridiculously fun it was to work on.
 
 
3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?
 
I'm a huge fan of some of the New Balance stuff in recent years, the "Every Runner Has A Reason" campaign in particular.
 
 
4. What kind of student were you?
 
The sort that browses Reddit and zones out during class, studies solely by reading content while absolutely refusing to take notes... Of course I only regret it 49% of the time.
 
5. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?
 
Consumed seven whisky shots within 10 minutes. That was my first experience with hard liquor. And yes, I blacked out.
 
6. What's on your bucket list?
 
I'd love to give outdoor bouldering a go, once the opportunity comes by.
 
7. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?
 
I had big dreams, like working in a hobby or toy or a game store. Definitely had my priorities straight.
 
8. How would your co-workers describe you?
 
I'd like to think I'm mellow, reliable, witty, and the guy in the office with the best taste in sneakers.
 
9. Do you have any secret or odd talents?
 
I have an above-average tendency to spend money on gacha games...
 
 
10. What would you do on your perfect day?
 
Wake up before noon, with nothing to think about the entire day. Maybe go for a climb, play video games, or have some drinks in the evening.
 
11. What's your guilty pleasure? 
 
Sneakers, for sure. I know it's not that extreme compared to some, but I've got 7 unworn pairs still sitting in their boxes.
