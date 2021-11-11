Agency Asia Media group to liquidate several assets

Singsapore-based publishing group Agency Asia Media has ceased trading, a "casualty of the treacherous seas brought by Covid", according to Richard Henderson, editor-in-chief and publisher.

The group has opted to liquidate a bundle of its holdings, including several domain names, with esports.studio, esportsbet.asia and agency.asia among them.

Agency Asia Magazine will also be auctioned, complete with existing editorial content and social media.

The assets will be auctioned online on November 29. Registrations to view the auction details can be made at www.esports.studio.

Henderson is hoping the domains will capture interest from global brands. "It leads to one brand owning the www.esports.studio, a blank canvas for a big brand to create a strong identity,” he said.