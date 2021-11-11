Media News
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Agency Asia Media group to liquidate several assets

Publisher hopes esports.studio and other domain names will generate interest from big brands at auction on November 29.

Images provided by Agency Asia publisher Richard Henderson show his hopes about brands that may want the esports.studio domain
Images provided by Agency Asia publisher Richard Henderson show his hopes about brands that may want the esports.studio domain

Singsapore-based publishing group Agency Asia Media has ceased trading, a "casualty of the treacherous seas brought by Covid", according to Richard Henderson, editor-in-chief and publisher.

The group has opted to liquidate a bundle of its holdings, including several domain names, with esports.studio, esportsbet.asia and agency.asia among them.

Agency Asia Magazine will also be auctioned, complete with existing editorial content and social media.

The assets will be auctioned online on November 29. Registrations to view the auction details can be made at www.esports.studio.

Henderson is hoping the domains will capture interest from global brands. "It leads to one brand owning the www.esports.studio, a blank canvas for a big brand to create a strong identity,” he said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

1 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

2 Meet the new 40 Under 40

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

5 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

6 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

9 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

10 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Just Published

Omnicom’s new media leadership leans into clean rooms and agency collaboration
Media
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom’s new media leadership leans into clean ...

OMG global CEO Florian Adamski and OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas sit down with Campaign US weeks into their new role for their first joint interview.

Strong quarters by LVMH, Hermès and Kering buoy global luxury
Marketing
11 hours ago
Kevin Rozario

Strong quarters by LVMH, Hermès and Kering buoy ...

Growth continued, yet, in some cases, at a slower rate than earlier in the year.

MullenLowe Lintas Group enters content and entertainment business
Advertising
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

MullenLowe Lintas Group enters content and ...

Appoints Yogesh Manwani as president to lead the unit called Lintas C:Ex Entertainment

MSQ grows revenue 35% after strong digital and earned media performance
Advertising
11 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

MSQ grows revenue 35% after strong digital and ...

The marketing organisation reported US$7.7 million of earnings before tax deductions over a six-month period.