A #NoCoverUp clarion call to end domestic violence

Akshara Centre has released a campaign against domestic violence titled '#NoCoverUp'. The campaign is based on the insight that the pandemic has aggravated this concern significantly.

Conceptualised by MullenLowe Lintas Group, the film looks to instil strength and hope amongst the survivors by encouraging them to come forward and take requisite action. The foundation also has the support of MTV India and Saregama as media partners for this campaign.

Nandita Shah, co-director, Akshara Centre, said, “Akshara Centre has always been relentlessly working towards women equality and we are elated to collaborate with Mullen Lintas. Our collaborative effort is to bring the spotlight on the atrocities against women and encourage survivors to reach out for help. Through the #NoCoverUp campaign, we are looking forward to thriving an impactful message and empower women in every way possible.”

Nandita Gandhi, co-director and managing trustee, Akshara Centre, said, “With a steep spike in brutality against women, there is a daunting need to address the situation. More importantly, we are trying to install a sense of understanding and awareness in the families and friends of the survivors regarding this whole aspect. There is an urgent need to not only break the silence around the issue, but helping the families understand that their support for the survivors will go a long way in amending the situation. And collaborating with Lintas will help us amplify the situation and reach out to a wider audience.”

Sindhu Sharma, executive creative director, Lowe Lintas, said, “This campaign aims to begin a movement by encouraging victims to come out and find the courage to tell their story. To ensure the messaging gets through in an impactful manner, we backed the concept on popular social trends – one of them being the makeup brush challenge. We have also included a well-known track as the background of the film to build the story. As a package with all the combined elements, this helps land the message evocatively.”

Navin Shenoy, head of marketing – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “We are happy to support the #NoCoverUp initiative and whole-heartedly rally behind the cause of women’s safety and the fight against domestic abuse. At MTV, we believe that today’s youth is no longer an armchair activist and wants to take action for the improvement of their society. With this campaign, we aim to turn their attention towards domestic abuse and encourage them to speak up – for themselves and for others, without hesitation.”