Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 under 40 2022: Angeline Lee, Airtasker

A dedicated marketer and leader, Lee spearheaded a major brand refresh while seamlessly managing local and international teams.

Angeline Lee

Vice president, brand
Airtasker 
Australia

A popular services marketplace in Australia, Airtasker needed to increase the frequency of use from customers in Australia as well as acquiring new customers in the UK. Angeline Lee joined the company in January 2022 and swiftly shifted the global brand strategy with a multi-million dollar campaign called ‘Joy of Done’ to address challenges in the two markets. By August this year, according to Qualtrics, Airtasker’s brand awareness increased by 15% in Australia and 57% in the UK. 

Lee leads integrated campaign delivery across all channels, including digital performance, CRM and PR, and agency management with media, creative and research tracking the two markets. Through these remits, she contributed to significantly increasing GMV in Australia and the UK.

Within seven months, Lee grew the brand and PR team from five to an expanded group of 12 by growing in-house capabilities in creative, social media, PR, media relations and taking part in product marketing.  She hired new talent, such as a creative director, in-house team of copywriters, a digital designer, and a traffic and production manager.   

Having had international experience in the UK and Japan, Lee works with UK agencies and the US team across markets and leads brand identity transformation at Airtasker. For a major rebrand, she rallied support from cross-functional teams to carry out an internal movement to mark Airtasker’s refreshed identity. 

Outside of work, Lee’s efforts for the marketing community can be felt in the mentoring programme she holds at the MBA Australian Graduate School of Management alumni group and participating in various industry events. 

Her proudest moment is when Airtasker asks her to represent on International Women’s Day and share her story about breaking the gender bias; and by this, she hopes to inspire the next generation of women leaders, especially her daughter.  

Prior to Airtasker, Lee oversaw a team of 30 at Westpac as head of marketing and customer experience and managed the marketing launch campaign for the new app’s technology upgrades to face Covid lockdown challenges. She entered the brand world from Unilever over 18 years ago and worked for Cadbury Biscuits in the UK, Dyson in Japan, and Coca-Cola in Australia.

Lauren Thornborough, senior client director at Universal McCann, who currently works alongside Lee, believes that the industry needs “more clients like Angeline”, who is “keen to understand the detail of performance to learn and evolve”. 

