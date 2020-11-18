Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Celeste Cheong, Holmes & Marchant

Even as her rivals have withered, this fast-rising executive has grown her agency’s operations in a downturn, even as her high-speed career has rocketed ahead.

40 Under 40 2020: Celeste Cheong, Holmes & Marchant
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Celeste Cheong

Managing director, Singapore
Holmes & Marchant
Singapore

Since the start of her career—and even in college—Celeste Cheong has lived her professional life in the fast lane. From being asked to join by-invite events and being mentored by top industry professionals, to accelerated management training programs and warp-speed career advancement, Cheong has always been on the fast track. This culminated in her becoming a managing director of a top design agency within a decade after she got her first role in the field.

At her very first job at The Bonsey Partnership, Cheong was promoted to lead the agency’s account for Procter & Gamble’s fabric and home care category in the AAI region after just one year. She joined Holmes & Marchant, Singapore as group account director for their newly won Unilever account (jumping two levels from her previous agency role as client manager).

Today, in addition to her managing director responsibilities for the 30-person Singapore office, Cheong is also Holmes & Marchant’s global lead on Unilever.

Cheong is on this list not just for her rapid career advancement, but also for her ability to think of and react to wider issues—such as the pandemic. Even as the world was hammered by COVID-19, and the marcomms industry buckled from its onslaught, Cheong was nimble enough to roll with the blows and bring her agency out on top.

She spearheaded a three-part process that included launching evidence-based marketing tools and training (and signing up two large Unilever brands), building out a wider breadth of offerings, including ecommerce and retail capabilities and finally building an insight-driven innovation offering—typically a high-growth area after an economic downturn.

Cheong has also taken a series of measures to ensure her team was safeguarded during this time, ensuring no salary cuts even as the competition withered. The Singapore office is on track to grow by over 50% in revenue this financial year and by over 8% in profit. Not only this, its pitch-conversion rate stands at 80% year to date, up from 50% last year.

Always looking to drive further improvement, Cheong also engaged a C-Suite level executive coach for an off-site two-day workshop for her mid-senior level team and collaborated with a digital-first executive coaching firm to develop a growth program for five high-potential staffers.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.