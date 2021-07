Francis Flores, Philippines marketing head, Jollibee

It won’t be an understatement to say that Jollibee is an integral part of Pinoy Culture. But not one to rest on his laurels, Francis Flores is constantly striving to think of ways to evolve Jollibee while staying true to the brand purpose of ‘bringing joy’. In the past year, he has overseen iconic local campaigns such as ‘Kwentung Jollibee’ series as well as partnering with filmmaker Law Chen to produce the brand’s first global campaign.

