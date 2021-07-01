Creative Minds
In this series, we get to know APAC creatives through their answers to 11 questions. The first three questions are required, but the creative person chooses the rest from a list of nearly 40 that we've compiled, ranging from the serious to the silly.
Creative Minds: Yiqing Chi
In the second edition of our new series, we get to know a young Dentsu China video producer through her answers to 11 questions. Find out how she got the nickname 'warm', the craziest thing she's ever done and why you might find her dancing in the streets.
Creative Minds: Ed Cheong
In the first of a new series featuring APAC creatives, we get to know the Iris ECD through his answers to 11 questions. Find out, among other things, what he thought he'd be when he grew up, what advice he'd like to give his 10-year-old self, what inspires him, and what makes him angriest/happiest.
