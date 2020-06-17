yum brands

Food fight: Mock-meat brands want Asians to rethink what they eat
Jun 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Food fight: Mock-meat brands want Asians to rethink what they eat

Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat need to fight the pandemic, a heterogeneous market and price-conscious consumers to make a deeper dent in the region.

How to build a healthy online advertising market: FAME 2013
May 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

How to build a healthy online advertising market: FAME 2013

SHANGHAI - A China-focused panel at the FAME 2013 conference has concluded that to build a healthy online advertising market it's critical and essential to have mutual benefits, education and openness.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia