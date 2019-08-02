xiaohongshu

Little Red Book: When content meets ecommerce in a UGC community
13 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Little Red Book: When content meets ecommerce in a UGC community

CHINESE PLATFORM SPOTLIGHT: A user-generated content community and a sharing and shopping app for young Chinese women, industry experts analyse the popularity of Red and its attractiveness for marketers.

Popular China social ecommerce app Xiaohongshu removed from all app stores
Aug 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Popular China social ecommerce app Xiaohongshu removed from all app stores

Reports indicate the removal has to do with violations of government regulations.

Five key KOL trends in China for 2019
Mar 15, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Five key KOL trends in China for 2019

Hitting big numbers is no longer enough, it’s all about making the right links with influencers who both connect and convert.

It’s not ‘Tmall vs JD’ in China: Two other apps are taking over
Jun 26, 2018
Nick Withycombe

It’s not ‘Tmall vs JD’ in China: Two other apps are taking over

Two up-and-coming apps are starting to make a real impact on China’s ecommerce landscape.

Nike scores big in Chinese KOL competition
Jun 15, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Nike scores big in Chinese KOL competition

The brand gets more out of its influencer efforts on Chinese social-media platforms than most other apparel and fast-fashion companies, according to a report by Parklu.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

3 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

4 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

5 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

8 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

9 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

10 Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+