wsj
Creativity in lockdown: how have agencies coped?
Campaign Connect delivered an unforgettable insight into the barriers and bonuses of lockdown creativity from some of the UK's leading creatives...
Brands in a time of pandemic
The worst that a brand can do is stay silent during a pandemic. A look at how The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group is helping brands speak to their customers during unprecedented times.
Content Marketing 2.0: Brands weigh in
Making sense of data, measuring ROI, creating content that resonates: at the Content Marketing 2.0 roundtable at Campaign360, brand marketers discussed the shifting state of content marketing in Asia.
WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust
Dow Jones's brand marketing division expands and announces a new creative director.
WSJ Custom Studios launches China campaign with UBS
Global content platform focuses on four keys areas of China’s rapidly growing economy.
Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins