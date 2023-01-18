Search
Jan 18, 2023
Adidas hit by fake press release campaign
Adidas has become the subject of a series of hoax press releases issued by a group campaigning against human rights abuses in the clothing supply chain.
Dec 21, 2016
Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race
Sue-Anne Lim, chief of group insights & strategy at Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia, says new research shows it's time marketers paid more attention to the blue-collar community.
Oct 20, 2016
Nissan celebrates the everyday artisans who make Japan happen
A documentary-style campaign draws attention to the dedicated people who do the country's heavy lifting.
