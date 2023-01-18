workers

Adidas hit by fake press release campaign
Jan 18, 2023
Siobhan Holt

Adidas hit by fake press release campaign

Adidas has become the subject of a series of hoax press releases issued by a group campaigning against human rights abuses in the clothing supply chain.

Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race
Dec 21, 2016
Sue-Anne Lim

Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race

Sue-Anne Lim, chief of group insights & strategy at Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia, says new research shows it's time marketers paid more attention to the blue-collar community.

Nissan celebrates the everyday artisans who make Japan happen
Oct 20, 2016
David Blecken

Nissan celebrates the everyday artisans who make Japan happen

A documentary-style campaign draws attention to the dedicated people who do the country's heavy lifting.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

4 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

7 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

8 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD

10 Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD