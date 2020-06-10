white ops
Selfie apps riddled with fraud, and brands are inadvertently funding them
In a newly uncovered scheme, fraudsters reeled in mobile users with selfie editing apps, used their devices to call up fraudulent ads, and made it nearly impossible to delete the apps.
Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date
EXCLUSIVE: Active ad fraud scheme is biggest witnessed in connected TV to date—and could involve some dodgy publishers.
Inside ad fraud: What it takes to dismantle a US$5.8 billion enterprise
Tamer Hassan was the lynchpin of a global operation to bring down two of the largest and most sophisticated digital ad-fraud operations in history. In an interview with Campaign, he reveals the inner workings of the ever-evolving threat and how to fight it.
The Trade Desk, White Ops team to fight ad fraud
No longer satisfied with the current, shaky state of industry protocols, the two companies are aiming to eradicate fraudulent traffic altogether.
Human eyeballs or your money back: TubeMogul
SINGAPORE - TubeMogul has announced a new refund programme to offer added reassurance to clients concerned about advertising fraud.
