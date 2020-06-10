white ops

Selfie apps riddled with fraud, and brands are inadvertently funding them
Jun 10, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Selfie apps riddled with fraud, and brands are inadvertently funding them

In a newly uncovered scheme, fraudsters reeled in mobile users with selfie editing apps, used their devices to call up fraudulent ads, and made it nearly impossible to delete the apps.

Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date
Apr 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date

EXCLUSIVE: Active ad fraud scheme is biggest witnessed in connected TV to date—and could involve some dodgy publishers.

Inside ad fraud: What it takes to dismantle a US$5.8 billion enterprise
Oct 24, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Inside ad fraud: What it takes to dismantle a US$5.8 billion enterprise

Tamer Hassan was the lynchpin of a global operation to bring down two of the largest and most sophisticated digital ad-fraud operations in history. In an interview with Campaign, he reveals the inner workings of the ever-evolving threat and how to fight it.

Human eyeballs or your money back: TubeMogul
Mar 1, 2016
Gabey Goh

Human eyeballs or your money back: TubeMogul

SINGAPORE - TubeMogul has announced a new refund programme to offer added reassurance to clients concerned about advertising fraud.

