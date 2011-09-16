white house

A return to the Obama comms playbook? Not exactly
1 day ago
Chris Daniels

The Biden administration will be night and day from the Trump White House, but also distinct from the last Democratic president.

CASE STUDY: How Vanish Napisan integrated PR and creativity to bid for the White House
Sep 16, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

How do you stand out from all the same detergent brand campaigns? Reckitt Benckiser's Vanish Napisan broke away from its tried and tested strategy of campaigns past and showcased the integration of PR and creativity in powering an effective campaign for the launch of its new Oxi Action Crystal White product range.

Facebook hires former White House press secretary
Jun 15, 2011
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Facebook has hired Joe Lockhart as its vice-president of communciations. Lockhart was the White House press secretary during President Bill Clinton's second term.

