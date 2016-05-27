white

How is it still a White Christmas?
1 day ago
Alpesh Patel

Why did Diwali get picked as the launch day for Christmas ads? The average 90%-white ethnic composition of the agency teams behind this year’s work is your answer, according to Engine Creative's senior strategist.

Exclusive: Just “a little artistic exaggeration” or raw racism?
May 27, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HUNAN - An official response from Qiaobi (俏比) laundry detergent seems, at the very least, oblivious to the harsh, worldwide criticism heaped upon the company for its advertisement that shows a black man being washed into a fairer-skinned Chinese man.

McDonald’s 'experimental' black-and-white burgers convey unintended undertones
Sep 27, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - One month after McDonald’s introduced a new menu item in China—a ‘Black & White’ burger combo that some people say represents corrupt businessmen and good politicians—the fast food chain's creative agency, TBWA, has launched a campaign to position McDonald’s "as an inspiring partner in a young adult's life".

Vanish NapiSan bids for the White House
Jul 27, 2011
David Seidler

SYDNEY - Historic handshakes, nation-stopping statements - and now, big billboards? Could the seat of US Government be set to go commercial? Australian cleaning brand NapiSan, spruiking an unlikely deal for the White House, certainly hopes so.

