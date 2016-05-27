white
How is it still a White Christmas?
Why did Diwali get picked as the launch day for Christmas ads? The average 90%-white ethnic composition of the agency teams behind this year’s work is your answer, according to Engine Creative's senior strategist.
Exclusive: Just “a little artistic exaggeration” or raw racism?
HUNAN - An official response from Qiaobi (俏比) laundry detergent seems, at the very least, oblivious to the harsh, worldwide criticism heaped upon the company for its advertisement that shows a black man being washed into a fairer-skinned Chinese man.
McDonald’s 'experimental' black-and-white burgers convey unintended undertones
SHANGHAI - One month after McDonald’s introduced a new menu item in China—a ‘Black & White’ burger combo that some people say represents corrupt businessmen and good politicians—the fast food chain's creative agency, TBWA, has launched a campaign to position McDonald’s "as an inspiring partner in a young adult's life".
Vanish NapiSan bids for the White House
SYDNEY - Historic handshakes, nation-stopping statements - and now, big billboards? Could the seat of US Government be set to go commercial? Australian cleaning brand NapiSan, spruiking an unlikely deal for the White House, certainly hopes so.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins