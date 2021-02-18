whisper
Marc Pritchard: ‘Philanthropy is wonderful, but we’re a business’
Reiterating that brands must be a force for both growth and good, P&G’s chief brand officer tells the Spikes Asia x Campaign audience that creativity is central to making that happen.
UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here
Whisper pledges to #KeepGirlsInSchool, educates on menstrual hygiene
The brand is hoping to reduce the number of girls that drop out of school each year when they get their period.
P&G and Cancer Fund launch awareness campaign in Hong Kong
Procter & Gamble (P&G), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cancer Fund, has launched 'P&G 6 Min Protects a Life', a campaign that encourages Hong Kong women to pay closer attention to their health, have regular check-ups and seek early treatment if cancer is diagnosed.
