Marc Pritchard: ‘Philanthropy is wonderful, but we’re a business’
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Marc Pritchard: ‘Philanthropy is wonderful, but we’re a business’

Reiterating that brands must be a force for both growth and good, P&G’s chief brand officer tells the Spikes Asia x Campaign audience that creativity is central to making that happen.

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Feb 18, 2021
Campaign India Team

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative

Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here

Whisper pledges to #KeepGirlsInSchool, educates on menstrual hygiene
Feb 27, 2020
Campaign India Team

Whisper pledges to #KeepGirlsInSchool, educates on menstrual hygiene

The brand is hoping to reduce the number of girls that drop out of school each year when they get their period.

P&G and Cancer Fund launch awareness campaign in Hong Kong
Apr 9, 2013
Benjamin Li

P&G and Cancer Fund launch awareness campaign in Hong Kong

Procter & Gamble (P&G), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cancer Fund, has launched 'P&G 6 Min Protects a Life', a campaign that encourages Hong Kong women to pay closer attention to their health, have regular check-ups and seek early treatment if cancer is diagnosed.

