websites

Losing billions: Why are brands still not prioritising digital accessibility?
Nov 14, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Losing billions: Why are brands still not prioritising digital accessibility?

Inaccessible websites lose $6.9 billion a year to their accessible counterparts, yet digital inclusion remains under-addressed. We look at how brands can benefit from placing accessibility at the heart of their strategy.

Expedia, Airbnb, Amazon: Asia's most mobile-ready brands
Jun 29, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Expedia, Airbnb, Amazon: Asia's most mobile-ready brands

Agoda, Lazada, and Singapore Airlines also rank highly in MDEX report from Ansible and YouGov.

Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban
Jun 17, 2011
Staff Reporters

Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban

KUALA LUMPUR - Hacker group Anonymous has confirmed that the disruption of over 50 Malaysian government websites on Wednesday and Thursday was a protest against the government's proposal to ban selected file sharing websites.

Playboy lauds CRC's decision to end internet censorship in Singapore
Sep 17, 2010
Unknown Unknown

Playboy lauds CRC's decision to end internet censorship in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Playboy has welcomed the Censorship Review Committee's (CRC) recommendation that the national ban on ‘objectionable content’ websites should be lifted and internet-users should install their own content-filters instead.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble