Losing billions: Why are brands still not prioritising digital accessibility?
Inaccessible websites lose $6.9 billion a year to their accessible counterparts, yet digital inclusion remains under-addressed. We look at how brands can benefit from placing accessibility at the heart of their strategy.
Expedia, Airbnb, Amazon: Asia's most mobile-ready brands
Agoda, Lazada, and Singapore Airlines also rank highly in MDEX report from Ansible and YouGov.
Anonymous disrupts Malaysian government sites following ban
KUALA LUMPUR - Hacker group Anonymous has confirmed that the disruption of over 50 Malaysian government websites on Wednesday and Thursday was a protest against the government's proposal to ban selected file sharing websites.
Playboy lauds CRC's decision to end internet censorship in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Playboy has welcomed the Censorship Review Committee's (CRC) recommendation that the national ban on ‘objectionable content’ websites should be lifted and internet-users should install their own content-filters instead.
