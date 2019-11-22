washington

The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'
Nov 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post's new chief revenue officer Joy Robins talks to Campaign about the future of media, innovation under Jeff Bezos, and the Post's attempts to build a digital ad network to rival the big platforms.

How to survive a Trump tweet attack
Jun 19, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Global brands are being challenged by the Trump administration like never before, but there still are ways to influence the White House, says Finsbury's North American president.

