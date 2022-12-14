Search
wanda
Dec 14, 2022
Vivo, Wanda and other Chinese brands score big at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
To make the most of this heightened interest, Chinese social media platforms are doubling down on their World Cup content.
Jun 19, 2018
What's that jumble of Chinese characters at the World Cup?
Your comprehensive guide to the official and unofficial Chinese sponsors on display at the World Cup — and what their presence says about China's long-term football ambitions.
Aug 1, 2017
Dalian Wanda Group starts global comms and branding offensive
H+K will be covering overall brand building as well as specific in-market communications projects for Dalian Wanda Group.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins