Vivo, Wanda and other Chinese brands score big at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Dec 14, 2022
Julienna Law

To make the most of this heightened interest, Chinese social media platforms are doubling down on their World Cup content.

What's that jumble of Chinese characters at the World Cup?
Jun 19, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Your comprehensive guide to the official and unofficial Chinese sponsors on display at the World Cup — and what their presence says about China's long-term football ambitions.

Dalian Wanda Group starts global comms and branding offensive
Aug 1, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

H+K will be covering overall brand building as well as specific in-market communications projects for Dalian Wanda Group.

