Aug 4, 2020
SPORTFIVE and Supponor extend partnership
Global sports business agency SPORTFIVE and global leader in virtual advertising technology and solutions for live broadcast sports Supponor have agreed to extend their cooperation – which has been in place since 2017 – by a further three years.
May 8, 2019
Virtual advertising rewrites the rules
How Bundesliga top dog Borussia Dortmund and Lagardère Sports are using virtual advertising to open new channels for brands to get hyperlocal with fans
