Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite Netflix surge: OMG
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a surge in OTT viewership, the Google-owned video platform remains a top favourite with Hong Kong viewers.
How to fight the zombie invasion: Advice for publishers
In which media owners get tips to avoid the bite of zombie traffic and avoid eternal purgatory.
Online video viewership grows, but ads failing to connect: Nielsen
ASIA-PACIFIC - Although consumers in Asia watch online video at a rate exceeding the global average, they are not impressed with the advertising messages delivered via the medium, which fall short on both trust and relevance, according to a global study by Nielsen.
Data: What sports fans are watching
Research by media and marketing insight companies conducted over the past 12 months offers a breakdown of what sports fans across Asia are watching.
AFF Suzuki Cup 2010 draws record 192 million viewers
SINGAPORE – The Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup has drawn in record audiences in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam
