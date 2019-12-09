viewership

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite Netflix surge: OMG
Dec 9, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite Netflix surge: OMG

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a surge in OTT viewership, the Google-owned video platform remains a top favourite with Hong Kong viewers.

How to fight the zombie invasion: Advice for publishers
Jul 3, 2014
Rick Abell

How to fight the zombie invasion: Advice for publishers

In which media owners get tips to avoid the bite of zombie traffic and avoid eternal purgatory.

Online video viewership grows, but ads failing to connect: Nielsen
May 15, 2012
Staff Reporters

Online video viewership grows, but ads failing to connect: Nielsen

ASIA-PACIFIC - Although consumers in Asia watch online video at a rate exceeding the global average, they are not impressed with the advertising messages delivered via the medium, which fall short on both trust and relevance, according to a global study by Nielsen.

Data: What sports fans are watching
Apr 24, 2012
Staff Reporters

Data: What sports fans are watching

Research by media and marketing insight companies conducted over the past 12 months offers a breakdown of what sports fans across Asia are watching.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2010 draws record 192 million viewers
Mar 2, 2011
Staff Reporters

AFF Suzuki Cup 2010 draws record 192 million viewers

SINGAPORE – The Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup has drawn in record audiences in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam

