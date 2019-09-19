video marketing
Raising CPR awareness with a TikTok dance project
Must a healthcare campaign be boring? The Japanese Red Cross Society and TikTok say no.
SK-II’s Bare Skin Chat campaign is high on humour
What are Naomi Watanabe and James Corden doing in a beauty campaign? You’ll have to watch to find out.
Riding the wave of China’s burgeoning film and TV markets
From the silver screen to OTT media, the country’s demand for both localised and international content is causing ripples in the marketing industry.
Finding your fit with video marketing
From format to style to distribution channels, video marketing leaves a lot of variables to consider.
Fox Content Labs and Unilever get active in recent campaign
Fox’s content marketing arm, Fox Content Labs, teamed with the consumer goods giant to deliver viewer-centric, short-form content across Fox Sports.
Influencer marketing: Making brands shine
The brand spokesman is still in style, but social presence and content localisation are new hurdles for marketers looking to give a voice to their campaign.
