Search
uni president
Sep 3, 2019
Taiwan brands regain trust as food scandal paranoia wears off
Local food corporations are quickly and surely upping their marketing to regain consumer confidence after the 2011 food safety scandals.
Oct 19, 2011
Grey appoints ad-industry 'Godfather' as chairman and CEO for Greater China
GREATER CHINA - TH Peng, one of Greater China's most respected advertising industry leaders, is joining Grey in the newly-created role of chairman and CEO of Grey Greater China. He will be headquartered in Hong Kong, effective from March 2012.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins