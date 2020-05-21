Search
uem sunrise
May 21, 2020
UEM Sunrise to crowdsource its Raya film this year
The Malaysian property developer's effort, together with Reprise Digital, includes animated stickers, cash prizes, and a promise to stitch together the "longest family photo".
Sep 2, 2013
Landor appoints Dominic Twyford to oversee newly opened Malaysia office
KUALA LUMPUR - Brand consultancy company Landor Associates has named Dominic Twyford as client director in its newly opened office in Kuala Lumpur.
