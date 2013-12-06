tube

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
2 days ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

Kingston re-enacts true story, immortalises widow's memories in a flash drive
Dec 6, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Kingston re-enacts true story, immortalises widow's memories in a flash drive

HSIN-CHU - An emotional mini-film by Kingston attempts to inject warmth into a data-storage device by retelling a story about a memory, with the product appearing for only two seconds.

Unilever launches Lynx in HK with sexy YouTube video
Mar 18, 2011
Benjamin Li

Unilever launches Lynx in HK with sexy YouTube video

HONG KONG - Unilever has today launched a 360-degree advertising campaign for its Lynx deodorant product launch.

Five things you need to know about video marketing
Dec 1, 2010
Michael Rucker

Five things you need to know about video marketing

In Japan, people spend nearly 17 hours a month on average viewing video content, followed by 12.7 hours in Hong Kong and 10.4 hours in Singapore. Michael Rucker, Google product marketing manager for JAPAC, looks at emerging trends for this highly engaging medium that sees marketers increasingly turn to video-sharing sites.

