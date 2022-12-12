Search
trinity p3
Dec 12, 2022
Where did all the agency juniors go?
Over time, the proportion of agency staff on an account roster described as 'junior' has shrunk. Today, it is nearly non-existent.
Apr 11, 2011
4As Malaysia workshop addresses value of creativity
KUALA LUMPUR - The Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) held its 'Is Creativity Valued?' workshop, aiming to help the creative industry build brand value, greater brand affinity and boost stakeholder value.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins