trinity p3

Where did all the agency juniors go?
Dec 12, 2022
Darren Woolley

Where did all the agency juniors go?

Over time, the proportion of agency staff on an account roster described as 'junior' has shrunk. Today, it is nearly non-existent.

4As Malaysia workshop addresses value of creativity
Apr 11, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

4As Malaysia workshop addresses value of creativity

KUALA LUMPUR - The Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) held its 'Is Creativity Valued?' workshop, aiming to help the creative industry build brand value, greater brand affinity and boost stakeholder value.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

4 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

How are you using discovery commerce?

5 How are you using discovery commerce?

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

8 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

9 Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

10 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region