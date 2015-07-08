treasury wine estates

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Christy Iu, Treasury Wine Estates
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Starting from scratch, Lu brought Australian wine brand Penfolds to a strong position in the Greater China market, driving up sales and rankings.

Wolf Blass challenges China's formal perception of wine
Jul 8, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Wolf Blass’ first large-scale marketing campaign in China aims to challenge the way consumers think about wine as a formal-dining beverage and to promote more casual drinking.

Treasury Wine Estates hires strategic consultant for China market
Jan 12, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Treasury Wine Estates hires strategic consultant for China market

SHANGHAI - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has engaged RTG Consulting as its strategic consultancy partner in China for services including qualitative and quantitative research, media and consumer auditing, and brand positioning development.

