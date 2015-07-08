Search
treasury wine estates
2 days ago
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Christy Iu, Treasury Wine Estates
Starting from scratch, Lu brought Australian wine brand Penfolds to a strong position in the Greater China market, driving up sales and rankings.
Jul 8, 2015
Wolf Blass challenges China's formal perception of wine
SHANGHAI - Wolf Blass’ first large-scale marketing campaign in China aims to challenge the way consumers think about wine as a formal-dining beverage and to promote more casual drinking.
Jan 12, 2015
Treasury Wine Estates hires strategic consultant for China market
SHANGHAI - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has engaged RTG Consulting as its strategic consultancy partner in China for services including qualitative and quantitative research, media and consumer auditing, and brand positioning development.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins