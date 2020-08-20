trading desks
APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.
Transparency and cost issues drive trading desks in-house
Firms are moving digital buying teams in-house, citing cost savings, data control and a lack of transparency from agencies.
Programmatic buying: Clients and agencies locked in war of trust
While debates on trading desk transparency grow more heated, media buyers are refusing to buckle to client pressure.
Trading desks a threat to transparency?
GLOBAL - Although 84 per cent of advertisers regard agency trading desks as a threat to transparency, 91 per cent of agencies think otherwise. This clear disconnect came to light in a survey conducted by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and the Festival of Media.
