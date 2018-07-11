tourists
From London to Paris: Where are all the Chinese tourists this summer?
Although Chinese arrivals to Europe have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, those who are traveling are splurging more and venturing off the beaten path.
Overseas consumers will not be a priority for WeChat Pay
It will not be possible for foreigners, except in Hong Kong and Malaysia, to use WeChat Pay local-currency wallets in the near term, as the payment brand is prioritising Chinese outbound tourists.
Dentsu to lead use of simplified Japanese for tourists
Japan’s largest advertising agency has launched a project to improve services for tourists, starting with an initiative to encourage the use of simplified Japanese when addressing visitors.
Canada to court Chinese tourists with help from GHC Asia
BEIJING - The Canadian Tourism Commission (CTC) has appointed Grebstad Hicks Communications Asia (GHC Asia) as its official PR and media services partner for China.
CNNGo now comes in Chinese and Japanese for mobile users
HONG KONG – CNNGo, a localised insider guide to Asian cities, is now available to Chinese and Japanese users via mobile.
CNNGo now comes in Chinese and Japanese for mobile users
HONG KONG – CNNGo, a localised insider guide to Asian cities, is now available to Chinese and Japanese users via mobile.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins