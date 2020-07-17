top 1000

Which F&B brands take the cake in Asia’s food fight?
Jul 17, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

ASIA’s TOP 1000 BRANDS: Nestle once again makes itself known as the cream of the crop while powerhouses Heinz and Nescafe continue to chomp their way to the top.

Duopoly expands dominance within Asia as Vodafone, Reliance Jio lose ground
Jul 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Telecommunications providers experienced widespread disruption this year, while tech behemoths Facebook and Google expanded their stronghold in the Asia-Pacific region.

Who's driving brand recognition in Asia-Pacific's automotive sector?
Jul 16, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Tesla pulls into the Top 20 this year as Audi, Nissan, Hyundai, and Volkswagen also overtake peers like Porsche, Ford, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

Financial-services churn: APAC bank and insurance brands see significant shifts
Jul 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Standard Chartered clambers back into the top 10 banks after a 2019 freefall, while in insurance, Allianz tumbles from fifth place in 2019 to 63rd this year.

Asia's Top 1000 Brands: Compare by category in every APAC market
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

MEMBERS-ONLY DOWNLOAD: Exclusive access to more brand comparisons across APAC than ever before.

Inspecting the gadget game: Which consumer electronics brands are gaining and losing favour
Jul 15, 2020
Matthew Miller

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Huawei, Lenovo and Xiaomi lose power, while Oppo, Vivo, TCL Technology, GoPro and LifeSense boot up higher brand recognition.

