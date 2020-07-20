top 100 brands
Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.
Patriotic streak: Many international brands lose ground in Korea
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: With Adidas, Gucci and Bud Light as notable exceptions, it was a tough year to be an international brand in Korea—especially if your brand is from Japan.
Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?
For brands in India, is cricket the ticket, or a sticky wicket?
'When in doubt, use cricket' is a truism in India. But according to the performance of heavy sponsors like Oppo and Vivo on our list of India's top brands, it may be time for a re-think.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins